Update: After an extensive search by his family, Perkins Police and Perkins firefighters, Frank James Kent Jr. has been located alive.
Perkins Police Chief Bob Ernst said he had collapsed far out in a bean field where searchers had been looking for hours.
The Perkins Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for Frank James Kent Jr. He has also been entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.
Police and Fire personnel in Perkins have been searching for him since Sunday morning.
Kent was last seen at his home in Perkins around 2 a.m. Sunday and was found to be missing around 6 a.m., Perkins Police Chief Bob Ernst said. He is reported to have dementia.
Kent is considered to be in danger due to health conditions and is physically weak, according to the Silver Alert Issued around 1 p.m.
Kent, age 60, is Native American. He stand 5'11" and weighs about 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police are not sure what type of clothing he was wearing when he disappeared.
He did not leave in his personal vehicle, Ernst said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Perkins Police Department at 405-587-2855 or call 911.
