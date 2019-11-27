Two people were killed and another injured during a Wednesday wreck that followed a police pursuit just west of Yale on State Highway 51.
Information released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates that Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater, and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando, were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.
Law enforcement began pursuing a truck in Payne County at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. That chase ended violently on Norfolk Road near Yale, but the collision did not involve law enforcement.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told media that Tommy LeRoy McClendon Jr. was the driver, who was fleeing police after stealing the pickup. He had initially fled the scene before being captured several hours later.
According to OHP, the pickup truck being driven by McClendon was traveling northbound on Norfolk Road attempting to elude a Yale Police Department officer. The second vehicle, a 2019 Honda Passport, was driving westbound on Highway 51. The truck sped through a stop sign into the intersection and struck the Honda on the driver’s side.
Elexis Taber, 18, of Drumright, was a passenger in the truck McClendon was driving and was admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries. A 4-year-old juvenile who was a passenger in the vehicle struck by the pickup was transported to the hospital and treated and released.
According to the OHP, McClendon was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. There was a passenger in each vehicle that was not wearing a seatbelt.
All lanes of traffic on the highway were closed for about half on hour while crews worked the scene. Several agencies responded to the wreck including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, the Cushing Fire Department, and Creek County, among others.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Story updated at 1 p.m. Thursday to include name of the suspect and others involved in the wreck.
