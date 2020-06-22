Police tape
The Stillwater Police Department deployed its tactical unit to a downtown Stillwater residence this afternoon but located no suspect. 

SPD reported it was assisting in a Tulsa investigation for a homicide suspect, and that a suspect vehicle had been spotted near the 400-500 block of west Ninth Avenue. 

SPD nor Tulsa PD would provide the name of the suspect, but said they were searching for a white male in his 20s.

Police used a tactical vehicle to punch through the door of a residence and sent in a robot before learning that the residence was empty. 

