The Stillwater Police Department deployed its tactical unit to a downtown Stillwater residence this afternoon but located no suspect.
SPD reported it was assisting in a Tulsa investigation for a homicide suspect, and that a suspect vehicle had been spotted near the 400-500 block of west Ninth Avenue.
SPD nor Tulsa PD would provide the name of the suspect, but said they were searching for a white male in his 20s.
Police used a tactical vehicle to punch through the door of a residence and sent in a robot before learning that the residence was empty.
