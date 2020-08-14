The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team has located the body of a man in the creek north of Boomer Lake. The agency responded Friday morning to assist with the search after a kayak was found floating, overturned, Thursday around dusk by three friends who were kayaking on the creek
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Blake McSparrin of Stillwater.
Thursday night a witness said the kayak was of good quality and personal items like fishing gear, clothing and a backpack were under the kayak. He said it didn't look like the kind of things someone would just leave behind. An unopened beer was also floating in a bucket nearby.
The Stillwater Police Department and Stillwater Fire Department responded Thursday night and the kayakers and another boater assisted SFD, which used its water rescue boat to search the area but was unable to locate anyone.
Stillwater Emergency Management used its drone, which is equipped with a thermal imaging camera, but was unable to find anything. SEMA Director Rob Hill said that isn't unusual during the summer months when it's hot outside and there isn't much contrast to identify a person.
The search was suspended around 11:00 p.m. and both boat ramps at the lake were blocked to keep boaters off the water while the search continued.
OHP responded at 8:30 a.m. with four dive teams. Hill said OHP has jurisdiction over the scene because it occurred on the water.
Thursday night, the family of a man who they said regularly kayaks in the area, identified his truck in the parking lot near the north boat ramp.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's office has been called and will be responding to the scene this morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.