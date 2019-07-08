Lake Car

This 2012 Subaru was pulled from the Cushing City Lake. It was identified as a car stolen out of Stillwater.

 Cushing Police Department

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team has recovered two different stolen vehicles from bodies of water in Payne County.

OHP and the Cushing Police Department teamed up to recover a stolen car that had been ditched in Cushing City Lake. According to CPD, a four-door 2012 Subaru Impreza was pulled from the lake around noon.

Officials say they had confirmed it as a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Stillwater in June 2018.

Chevy Tahoe

The Underwater Search & Recovery team also pulled a Chevy Tahoe out of the  Stillwater Creek Reservoir. The Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen in January of this year.

