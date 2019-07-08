The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team has recovered two different stolen vehicles from bodies of water in Payne County.
OHP and the Cushing Police Department teamed up to recover a stolen car that had been ditched in Cushing City Lake. According to CPD, a four-door 2012 Subaru Impreza was pulled from the lake around noon.
Officials say they had confirmed it as a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Stillwater in June 2018.
The Underwater Search & Recovery team also pulled a Chevy Tahoe out of the Stillwater Creek Reservoir. The Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen in January of this year.
