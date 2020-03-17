Sunday, we received report of the first positive case of COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) in Payne County. Sunday evening, Mayor Joyce signed an emergency declaration that mandates certain actions to try to slow the progression of COVID-19.
One of those actions is closing the Stillwater Public Library to the public until April 5, when the situation will be reassessed.
We fully support the Mayor. Each week, the library receives nearly 5,000 visits, lends more than 5,000 physical items, and provides 500 one-hour-plus computer sessions and 1,000 wireless sessions. With those kinds of numbers, we cannot do our part to help slow the progression of COVID-19 if we remain open for public use.
The Mayor, City of Stillwater, and library have the same goal – to slow down how quickly the illness progresses. If we can slow it down, then we reduce the chance that healthcare facilities will become overwhelmed and increase the chance that our healthcare facilities can continue giving the community members who are most vulnerable to this illness the care they need.
While our library building may be closed, our online and telephone presence will remain robust, as we do everything we can to safely provide our community with the resources they need, including:
1. Reference and Information services
The librarians will be taking information requests via phone (405-372-3633 x8106), email (askalibrarian@stillwater.org), and Facebook messaging (https://www.facebook.com/stillwaterpubliclibrary).
2. Reading material and audiobooks
The Oklahoma Virtual Library (OKVL) has more than 60,000 e-books, downloadable audios, and e-magazines.
Overdrive, the company that provides our e-book service is working with publishers to negotiate simultaneous use of e-book copies. We will update our webpage as more information becomes available.
If you do not have a library card, we are working on creating an OKVL and database only card that will be available by phone or email. We will post more information as that option is developed.
3. Children’s programming
Miss Elizabeth, the children’s librarian, and her staff will be working on posting storytimes on the library’s YouTube channel. Links will be posted on our webpage as the content becomes available.
4. Meetings
We urge community members to use online meeting option, such as:
• Google Hangouts - Hangouts is free, and Google recently announced that in response to COVID-19 they are rolling out Hangout premium features to all GSuite and GSuite Education customers.
• Zoom Meeting - Offers free accounts with some restrictions.
• Microsoft Teams - Offering six months of access in response to COVID-19.
5. Material currently checked out
We were able to set April 6 as the due date for all material that was due Feb. 15 to March 30. This means that fines will not be accruing on your checked out material and you will not need to renew online or call for a renewal. We will assess the next step as we get closer to April 5.
This is a weird and strange time. We hear different information from different news sources and circumstances are changing quickly. It’s natural to feel stress and confusion. When I feel that way, I turn to information and data that 25 years of being a librarian tell me I can trust. Some of the resources that I turn to are listed on the library’s COVID-19 Information & Response page at http://library.stillwater.org/covid-19_information.php. You can also get to that page from the prominent links on the library’s website (http://library.stillwater.org/).
Although we won’t be seeing you in person, we are here to help you however we can. The library supervisors and I are continuing to search for the best ways to provide library services during this confusing time. We will regularly update our webpage and Facebook page as we have new information on library related news and on COVID-19 information resources.
As I keep telling our library staff, take care of yourself and each other, and always turn to the most credible resources for the facts to inform the decisions you are about to make. We love you Stillwater!
Stacy DeLano is the director of the Stillwater Public Library.
