A person in Payne County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The OSDH released a situation update Sunday. The update included three new positive cases in Payne, Cleveland and Tulsa counties.
"County health officials are working with each case to determine close contacts and any further need for testing," the release states. "Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases. All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed.
"We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider."
Oklahoma now has seven total cases five women and two men. Three are in the 18-49 range, three are in the 50-64 range and one is is 65-plus.
A rumor last week tried to tie a case to Stillwater Medical Center. That was unfounded, and SMC published a statement earlier today that said Payne County's COVID-19 has nothing to do with the hospital.
"We have not yet received detailed information from OSDH, as they are continuing their investigation," the statement reads. "At this point, we can assure you that this case is NOT connected to Stillwater Medical Center or Oklahoma State University."
After learning the news, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce tweeted that it "was not surprising."
"It's not surprising that the coronavirus has shown up close to home, and it's not a reason to panic," he wrote. "As we announced Friday, the City is taking steps (to) impose and encourage social distancing in Stillwater, and we all need to commit ourselves to slowing the spread of the virus to the full extent possible.
"We will be in communication with State and local health officials and evaluating whether additional mitigation plans should be implemented. I will do my best to keep you informed as we move forward."
The City of Stillwater on Friday sent out a release that discouraged large gatherings but did not call for an out-right ban as some cities have. It is also closing the Senior Activity Center. Nursing homes around town have discouraged visitors and several events have been canceled.
A statement from the City of Stillwater said it is keeping in contact with county, state and national health and emergency management organizations.
“We do our best to keep the public informed and make the best decisions we can” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “We are monitoring the situation closely. In the meantime, we encourage our residents to follow the Center of Disease Control’s guidelines—clean your hands often, avoid close contact, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.”
People who think they may have symptoms associated with COVID-19 need to call their primary care physician, urgent care site or other health facility before going to see a doctor. Anyone with questions about infection are asked to call the health department's hotline at 877-215-8336. It is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
