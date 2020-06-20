The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Perry at about 10:15 p.m. The temblor was originally reported at 4.2 magnitude, centered 8 km northwest of Perry. It was quickly revised to a 4.5 magnitude, centered 9 km, or just over 5.5 miles, northwest of Perry.
The quake was reported by 1176 people. Stillwater residents reported experiencing strong shaking. At least one resident reported hearing a boom before her house began shaking.
The tremors were felt as far away as Tulsa and Norman.
It was followed at 11:05 p.m. by an aftershock of 1.6 magnitude, centered 11 km northwest of Perry.
