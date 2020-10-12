The Stillwater Police and Fire departments and LifeNet EMS responded at 1:16 a.m. Monday to a report of a death at Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity house, 1203 W. Third Ave.
A 20-year-old Oklahoma State University student was found dead in his bedroom from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries when emergency responders arrived on scene, according to a release from SPD.
The student's name has not been released pending family notification.
"The Stillwater Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Medical Examiner’s Office are on scene conducting an investigation," Capt. Kyle Gibbs said.
The university released the following statement, including a link to mental health resources at OSU.
"Oklahoma State University is deeply saddened to learn of a student death last night in one of our fraternities. We have counselors available at the University Counseling Center for our students as they work to process this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends."
Student resources: okla.st/3hdL
