Recycling and yard waste collection services have been canceled for the entire week of Feb. 15. Trash collection will remain dependent on the weather.
Monday's trash collection was canceled and is now rescheduled for Tuesday. For the week, trash pickup will be moved back one day for all customers (see schedule below).
The City thanks its residents for their patience as departments work to evaluate the situation caused by unprecedented winter weather. Continue to check this news page for more updates on trash collection services.
Tentative Trash Collection Schedule
Regular collection day
Collection day for the week of Feb. 15
Monday – Tuesday, Feb. 16
Tuesday – Wednesday, Feb. 17
Wednesday – Thursday, Feb. 18
Thursday – Friday, Feb. 19
Friday – Saturday, Feb. 20
For more information regarding the City’s winter weather plans, go to http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/678.
