The Stillwater Police Department has a juvenile in custody after the shooting death of Mandrale Alexander Henry, 26, of Stilllwater, in Sunday's early morning hours. According to a press release from SPD Capt. Kyle Gibbs, officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon at 4:15 a.m. on the 4100 block of W Westbrook.
"Responding officers learned that a juvenile male had shot an adult male inside the residence. The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical Center for treatment. He later succumbed to his wounds and died," Gibbs wrote.
A juvenile at the scene was identified as a suspect in the shooting and arrested. The suspect was taken to the Stillwater Police Department before being transported to a juvenile detention facility, according to an updated SPD statement released Monday afternoon.
"The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene" Gibbs said on Sunday. "There were four other juveniles present in the residence at the time of the incident."
The SPD Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate the shooting and will present the case to the Payne County District Attorney's Office for the filing of charges.
No information about the suspect can be released at this time due to their status as a juvenile, according to Gibbs.
