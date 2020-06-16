Stillwater just had its highest single-day spike in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, wth 37 reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
According to the health department's city data, Stillwater has 116 total positive cases with 28 recoveries, which would give the city 88 active cases that have been confirmed. In the first four months of the pandemic, Stillwater held to 22 total cases, and had 22 of those recovered for more than a week.
Stillwater, counting its college students, is the ninth most populous city in the state and is now 11th in the state for total positive COVID-19 cases.
All of the new cases have come during a time when Stillwater, and the rest of the state, entered Phase III of the re-opening plan, which opened more public gathering places, and lifted restrictions for most employers, though they were still asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
On Monday, the Stillwater City Council discussed the possibility of an emergency order – which had already been drawn up but not signed – that could roll back some of the Phase III provisions.
Over the course of last weekend, several businesses began self-reporting employees that had tested positive for COVID-19. A list of businesses purported to have COVID-19-positive employees began making rounds on social media, but it was not verified, and some businesses featured there have disputed the list. Some businesses have closed back down, at least temporarily, for cleaning, but there are no specific guidelines for dealing with positive employees.
“I just want to make sure people understand that the city does not keep a list of a business where someone tested positive, the health department does not keep a list of businesses where someone tested positive,” Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce told the News Press. “If someone tests positive and their employers is contacted, there is no requirement that business closes for any length of time. The health department is going to do a thorough contact tracing and notify anybody who may be affected or may be impacted. The business may decide they need to close because they could have other employees who are exposed or they need to do cleaning or whatever they need to do.
“Those are business-level decisions, and they’re not being mandated by the city or the health department at this point. I want to make clear to everyone that if you see these lists those are just people deciding to compile what they think they’ve seen. Those are not official closures or not official lists that are kept by the city or the health department.”
The Payne County Health Department announced a new drive-through testing for Friday morning at the Payne County Expo Center. While supplies last, it is free to anyone 16 or older who wishes to be tested. The drive-through does not require anyone to have symptoms to be tested. People will need to call ahead, 405-372-9200, to make an appointment. The tests will be conducted from 7 a.m. to noon, and people will need to stay in their vehicles at all times.
