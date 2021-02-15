UPDATE:
A temporary blackout the City of Stillwater announced for 1:20 p.m. has been called off for the time being.
After being informed the City would have to reduce its power load and preparing to cut power to about 4,300 households around the city for 30-45 minutes, a process known as a curtailment, the City of Stillwater was told it could stand down, City Manager Norman McNickle said.
A curtailment could still be necessary later, he said.
FROM EARLIER:
The City of Stillwater's electric utility will cut power to about 4,300 customers beginning at 1:20 p.m for 30-45 minutes, City Manager Norman McNickle has told the News Press. There is no word at this time about if or when more temporary rolling blackouts will follow.
The cutback is necessary because the Southwest Power Pool, which supplies GRDA and other energy wholesalers with power, has issued a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert, notifying customers it cannot meet their full demand for power.
“SPP has worked hard to meet demand during this historic period of extreme cold weather,” McNickle said. “We are doing our part to meet this shortage. We apologize to the customers who experience an outage and appreciate their understanding. All customers can help us by continuing to conserve energy in whatever ways they can.”
Stillwater’s electricity is supplied by the Grand River Dam Authority, which is part of the Southwest Power Pool. Oklahoma State University’s power is supplied by OG&E, which is also a member of the SPP.
Residents throughout the central U.S. are urged to cut their power and natural gas consumption as much as possible to ease stress on the power grid and enable utilities to keep power on for all their customers.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
