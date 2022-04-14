An unidentified man was killed in Stillwater around 5:30 Thursday evening, and a person of interest has been taken into custody.
The fatal shooting followed a physical altercation inside Headliner's Barbershop, 1203 S. Main Street. The confrontation continued into the parking lot, according to the Stillwater Police Department. The victim, who has not been named pending notification of his family, left the parking lot, driving eastbound on 12th Avenue.
Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing people quickly exiting the barber shop.
It appears gunshots were fired at the victim's vehicle, SPD said in an update. The car came to a stop at 12th Avenue and Lewis Street where the victim was found dead at the scene.
Traffic has been blocked in the vicinity and residents are asked to continue avoiding the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
