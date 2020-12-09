Petitions to recall members of the Stillwater City Council that earlier in the week had been certified with enough signatures to trigger an election, actually did not have enough valid signatures, the City of Stillwater announced Wednesday.
City Manager Norman McNickle told the News Press the Payne County Election Board was given incorrect instructions about which signatures should be considered valid. According to the city charter, only people who were registered voters and eligible to vote in city elections at the time they signed the petition should have been counted, he said.
The Election Board was originally given instructions to count signatures from registered voters who provided addresses within the Stillwater city limits on the petition form.
Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said her staff was originally told it did not matter if the addresses on their official voter registration records were outside the city limits as long as they gave an address within the city limits on the petition.
That should not have been the case, McNickle said.
The tighter rules resulted in 17 signatures being removed from the 425 on Mayor Will Joyce’s recall and 16 signatures being removed from Vice Mayor Pat Darlington's 421, Amy Dzialowski’s 418, John Wedlake’s 416 and Alane Zannotti’s 414, Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein confirmed.
Each petition required at least 416 signatures from people who are registered to vote within the Stillwater city limits. Counts under the revised instructions dropped all five petitions below the required number of signatures.
An amended certification of signature counts was issued by the election board at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a City of Stillwater release.
On Monday, McNickle and City Attorney John Dorman said four of the five petitions submitted had enough verified signatures to force a recall election for Joyce, Darlington, Dzialowski and Wedlake.
Only the petition to recall Zannotti was judged to have fallen short at that time.
A certification was issued that day.
McNickle said he was looking over the signature pages again Tuesday and realized something was wrong. Shortly after that, several of the city councilors called with questions about them.
McNickle said the problem was caused by the City Attorney’s office providing the Election Board with instructions from another petition that had looser requirements.
“I think we can show a paper trail that shows it was an honest mistake,” he said.
Dorman explained that he had attached the guidelines for counting signatures used for the 2017 petition challenging establishment of a Tax Increment Financing District.
But recall petitions have certain, very specific requirements because they are governed by a combination of city charter and state statute, he said.
Dorman said the recount had to be done because at the end of the day, it was the city’s responsibility to ensure the count was correct. The City of Stillwater was still within its 30-day window for certifying the petition when the revised counts were announced Wednesday.
It was not a perfect process, Dorman acknowledged, saying anyone still has the ability to challenge its results during the 10-day protest period, which begins Thursday.
“We can fight over the process but those signatures were not properly collected,” he said. “In the end, those signatures are still invalid.”
Petition proponent and Unite Stillwater co-founder Riley Flack, who has filed as a candidate in the Feb. 9 election for Seat 4 on the Stillwater City Council, took issue with the change and how it was handled.
“It is my understanding that once certified, which it was, there was a 10-day challenge period. In which we or anyone else could challenge the results in district court,” Flack wrote. “The City Manager challenging the results, out of court, is grounds for a lawsuit. We are looking into the matter with an attorney.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.