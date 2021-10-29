Braedon Chesser, 27, a man accused of shooting and wounding a deputy in Pottawatomie County, was found dead Friday evening in Pottawatomie County, according to the OSBI.
OSBI reported that Chesser’s estranged wife, 25-year-old Sarah Chesser, was found dead inside the residence. His body was found about 100 yards from his home in a wooded area.
Chesser was shown to have made a history of anti-police remarks.
Chesser made several videos in 2020 after a person known to him was arrested. The Facebook group ‘Christopher Ledbetter Needs Our Help’ alleges misconduct within the McCloud Police Department, with Chesser making several videos on behalf of Ledbetter.
Ledbetter pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for illegally owning a fully automatic machine gun.
In June 2020, an anonymous YouTube video was made to McCloud Sheriff’s Office and McCloud Police Department.
“To the McCloud Police Department, if Christopher has any accidents while in custody with you, we will take that as an admission of guilt and use any means we have available to disrupt your operations and reveal your criminal activity,” the masked person said. “For your sake, make sure Christopher stays alive and well. We do not forgive, we do not forget, we are legion, expect us.”
