After an hours-long standoff, police apprehended a Stillwater man who was accused of making threats and brandishing a rifle Tuesday night.
Joseph James Pradia, 32, was taken into custody near the 200 block of north Duck Street after negotiations with police over the phone made no progress. Police also fired tear gas into the apartment, but Pradia did not comply with requests to by officers to come out. A window was broken and he was taken into custody and then to the hospital after suffering an injury that occurred during his apprehension. There were two firearms recovered by police.
Police received a call earlier in the day about an intoxicated man making threats in a parking lot. SPD and OSU police both told residents to avoid the area when the situation began. In addition to SPD, OSU police, Emergency Management, the negotiations team and tactical unit responded.
