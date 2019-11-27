At least two people were confirmed killed and another injured during a Wednesday wreck that followed a police pursuit just west of Yale on State Highway 51.
Law enforcement began pursuing a truck in Payne County at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. That chase ended violently on Norfolk Road near Yale, but the collision did not involve law enforcement.
According to a witness at the scene, a pickup was speeding northbound on Norfolk well ahead of the police pursuit. The witness said the truck blew straight through the stop sign at the Highway 51 intersection and slammed into a car that was traveling west on the Highway. The witnesses did not see either car after the collision, but live very close to where a small grassfire started after the car slammed into a power pole, sending sparking lines across the highway.
According to scanner traffic, at least one suspect attempted to leave on foot, though at least one, and possibly two suspects, were taken into custody though it could not be confirmed at the scene.
All lanes of traffic on the highway were closed for about half on hour while crews worked the scene. Several agencies responded to the wreck including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, the Cushing Fire Department, and Creek County, among others.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has not yet filed a release on the wreck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.