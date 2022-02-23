Editor's Note: This story has been updated with specific information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health regarding its WIC program.
Because several popular brands of infant formula are under voluntary recall due to possible bacterial contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving people who participate in WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, more flexibility in exchanging recalled products they have bought and buying alternatives.
The brands being recalled by Abbott Nutrition are Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said products are included in the recall if they have all three of the items below:
The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37
The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2
The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later
On Monday, the FDA announced the recall and said it was continuing to investigate reports of four infants who became ill with Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport between Sept. 20 and Jan. 11, after being fed formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s factory in Sturgis, Michigan.
The FDA said all four children were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to, but not been the sole cause of death for one of the infants. The cases occurred in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas but the formula was distributed globally and across the U.S.
The FDA is advising people whose infants are experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection to contact their health care provider and get them immediate medical care. Symptoms include: Poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool.
“Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine),” the agency said. “Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.”
People who bought the affected formula should throw it away or return it for a refund.
“The USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is strongly encouraging WIC agencies in affected states, territories and tribal nations to take immediate action to ensure that WIC participants can exchange their recalled baby formula and can use WIC benefits to purchase product that has not been recalled,” USDA said in a bulletin released Wednesday.
WIC agencies are being given the opportunity to request waivers of some regulations to provide as much flexibility as possible including:
Medical Documentation
Maximum Monthly Allowance
Vendor Exchanges
The Oklahoma State Department of Health told the News Press Thursday that Abbott Nutrition is not the supplier under contract with OSDH for supplemental formula under the state's WIC program, although some with specific medical conditions might be using Abbott formulas.
"This recall has only impacted a fraction of Oklahoma’s WIC clientele," OSDH Public Information Officer Erica Rankin-Riley said. "The flexibilities allowed by USDA are mainly for those WIC agencies with Abbott as their contract formula brand. With that said, we do have some clients who are on formulas from Abbott due to medical waivers. We have reached out to each parent/guardian, to relay the guidance from USDA.
"As it stands that guidance is to: Return to Vendor. WIC participants have the same rights as all other consumers under this recall. Abbott states on its website that consumers may return recalled product to the vendor where it was purchased."
People should go to similacrecall.com for a list of frequently asked questions to guide them through checking for a recalled product. It includes a link to a page where they can check the lot codes on their containers. They can also call Abbott’s consumer hotline at 1-800-986-8540.
