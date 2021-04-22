UPDATE: According to the Department of Public Safety, Reams has been located.
From earlier:
A Silver Alert has been issued for Gwenn Reams, 69, of Yale.
Her vehicle is a white 2012 Toyota Highlander, license plate AUZ057.
According to the report that originated out of the Payne County Sheriff's office, Reams has dementia and left her cell phone at her residence.
"This person was under proven medical or physical disability. The person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death," the report reports.
They did not have a description of her clothing.
