WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign:
1:40 a.m.
President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race.
Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.” But there’s no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.
The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.
Nevertheless, he has cast the night as a disenfranchisement of his voters. He said: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.”
Trump says: “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.” In fact, there is no more voting — just counting.
We will continue to publish up-to-date local, statewide and national results here as they are tallied.
State Senate Dist. 21 (All precincts reporting)
Dugger-R Total 18,737 (63.96%)
Dunham-D Total 10,559 (36.04%)
State House Dist. 34 (All precincts reporting)
Ranson-D Total 6,123 (52.54%)
Means-R Total 5,532 (47.46%)
US Senate (1,931 of 1,948 precincts reporting)
Inhofe-R Total 960,156 (62.82%)
Bryoles-D Total 501,929 (32.84%)
US Rep (OK 3rd) (477 of 480 precincts reporting)
Lucas-R Total 237,818 (78.46%)
Midyett-D Total 65,271 (21.54%)
President (1,931 of 1,948 precincts reporting)
Trump-R Total 1,000,530 (65.28%)
Biden-D Total 496,192 (32.38%)
STATE QUESTION NO. 805 (1,931 of 1,948 precincts reporting)
For The Proposal – Yes Total 579,429 (39.03%)
Against The Proposal – No Total 905,202 (60.97%)
STATE QUESTION NO. 814 (1,931 of 1,948 precincts reporting)
For The Proposal – Yes Total 604,504 (41.23%)
Against The Proposal – No Total 861,579 (58.77%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.