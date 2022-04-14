As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the second day of the filing period, the following candidates had submitted declarations of candidacy to the Payne County and State election boards for offices serving the Stillwater and Payne County area:
County Assessor
- James Cowan-R
County Treasurer
- Lee Denney-R
County Commissioner District 1
- Zachary Cavett-R
County Commissioner District 3
- Sheryl Arthur Lacy-R
- Kent Bradley-R
- Rhonda Markum-R
District Attorney-D9
- Laura Austin Thomas-R
United States Representative District 3
- Frank Lucas-R
District Judge – District 9, Office 1
Phillip Corley-NP
Associate District Judge – Payne County
- Michael Kulling-NP
State Senator – District 20
- Chuck Hall-R
State Representative – District 32
- Ryan Dixon-R
- Kevin Wallace-R
State Representative – District 33
- Brice Chaffin-R
- John Talley-R
State Representative – District 34
- DaRan L. Johnson-R
- Trish Ranson-D
State Representative – District 35
- Ty Burns-R
- Daniel Johnson-R
The filing period for state and county offices ends 5 p.m. Friday.
