By Beau Simmons
Barring a major setback, Stillwater students will be back in the classroom the day after Presidents Day.
The color-coded alert map based on cases per population is no longer the determining factor for class schedules.
The Stillwater Board of Education on Tuesday approved a two-phased approach to returning to the classroom, which would begin with an A/B alternating schedule beginning Feb. 16.
Phase One would be uniform across all district sites, with an A group of students going in-person Monday and Tuesday, a B group going in-person Wednesday and Thursday and both groups distance learning on Friday.
SPS administrators and the school board will review school operations at the conclusion of Phase 1, which ends when spring break begins.
If all goes well, Phase 2 would be approved for March 22-May 25. Only the elementary schools will be going back full-time in-person under the current plan for Phase 2. For Stillwater High School, Junior High, Middle School and Lincoln Academy, it would continue with the alternate A-B schedule, but would add alternating days for A&B groups to attend in-person on Fridays.
The language in the new measure includes caveats that SPS admins could consider closure at any point under any number of factors, like staffing, student attendance, community cases, test positivity rates or hospitalizations.
Board Vice President Tim Riley called it a “compromise.”
“I like the word ‘compromise.’ It seems to be a lost art these days,” he said. “We’re doing our best. The confidence I have after meeting with the health officials, they’re all positive, it feels like we’re moving in a positive direction. Having this plan through the end of the year adds to the positivity and adds to that hope.”
The compromise aspect is between parents who have argued to return to in-person instruction full time, and those – many teachers among them – who were still concerned about the risk on infection.
Victor Gonzalez, representing the Stillwater Education Association, spoke before the board’s discussion, saying that he wanted the board to hold off on the vote until new CDC guidelines were made available. He said there weren’t enough safety protocols in place, citing a lack of air circulation, limits on social distancing and sanitation.
“The easy thing to do isn’t always the best thing or the right thing to do,” he said. “Bringing students back is not the right thing to do. Maintain safety protocols based on current science and complete CDC guidelines. CDC will release new guidelines in a manner of days, I urge you to wait until that release.
“We would have students here when we are in red, something we have been assured by the board wouldn’t happen. This has left teachers feeling unappreciated and disposable.”
While hospitalizations and new cases have been trending downward in the county, it would take a sustained drop in new cases to force a shift in the color-coded system the district is currently using.
Riley said after talking to site administrators, they told him they felt good about returning to work safety. Board member Tanya Massey said she had talked to COVID-19 nurses who said they might possibly volunteer their time to train teachers in mitigation efforts.
Dennis Marshall also spoke to the board during public comments in favor of in-person instruction.
“I’m glad to see the new protocols to get kids back into the class, my concern is, we’ve seen you go against protocols before,” he said. “We all agree we want the kids back in when it’s safe. What is safe? Every day when you walk out of your house, something could happen. We have no control over injury, accident, all these things that could take place.
“It’s OK for staff and their kids to be in the building and other kids. Quite a few people move through the building. If we can do that, why can’t we be back in school?”
Board President Camille DeYong suggested a new matrix to define the thresholds since they would no longer have the map as a guide,
“People want to know what factors we’ll be looking at and how we’ll judge what is effective,” she said.
That language was added before the vote. Board member Steve Hallgren suggested the board discussing the protocols again before approving Phase 2, which was also added to the vote.
Superintendent Marc Moore said the main thing was the safety committee was still using a system based on science and data.
“The main thing is to highlight, it’s coming away from one single factor that’s been a driving to multiple, going into the spring semester,” he said. “As we’ve learned from COVID, we cannot predict the future.”
Human Resources Director Bo Gamble announced that the district would be hosting a vaccination clinic for teachers that meet 65-older or other Phase 1 and 2 requirements. Payne County Health Department and Passport Health services will be conducting the clinic 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. He said he had emailed the information to district teachers, though it would not be limited to only Stillwater staff. They will be allotted 500 doses. He alluded to the district being able to host more clinics in the future.
Gamble also said teachers would also be able to request clear partitions for classrooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.