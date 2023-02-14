As the Stillwater Board of Education finished its meeting, the results were already clear – the $195 million bond issue would pass.
It was by far the largest ever school bond attempted by Stillwater Public Schools.
“We’re looking forward to getting going,” SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon said. “We’re excited.”
Of the 4,385 voters who cast their votes for Proposition No. 1, 3,424 (78.08%) voted yes.
Proposition No. 1 is for $190 million to be spent on multiple projects that the district plans to implement, including a new high school – estimated at costing $78 million – which will be constructed where the Cimarron Plaza is located.
Proposition No. 2, designated for transportation, received more support.
Of the 4,367 votes cast for Proposition No.2, 3,516 voters (80.51%) said yes.
The previous bond issue passed in 2017 by 79 percent.
SPS had already planned to have a bond meeting on Wednesday to meet with the architect and go over the next steps, Gordon said.
“We were working on some other projects as well – Stillwater Middle School and the Sangre Ridge project,” Gordon said. “We kind of tied this in and said, ‘Just in case, let’s have a bond meeting and see where we are,’ because if it fails, we need to look at a different strategy or get feedback for what the concerns were.”
Bo Gamble is taking the lead working with the architect team, as well as Gordon and other SPS board members.
“The team will be here and we’ll start laying out what we need to do, what are the next steps,” Gordon said. “We have to firm up our design and that goes over to the high school. Mr. Howell and his team are going to have a lot of input on what a good high school should look like. They have to live there.”
Gordon said the school board met with parents and students, and they were aware of what the students wanted.
“They want windows. They want sunlight,” Gordon said. “They want some open spaces and a little bit more space in the hallways, too.”
This school bond issue will lock in the technology needs, which includes the technology initiative, which will provide a Chromebook for every student in the eighth grade and up and provide Chromebooks for seventh graders and down in the classrooms.
The monies will also cover needs such as air conditioning, heating and parking with the deferred $22 million.
“We already know $43,000 is going to pay for a heater at Richmond that just broke down that we didn’t know,” Gordon said.
Construction slated for summer 2023 is for Sangre Ridge Elementary and Stillwater Middle School, but the high school construction will start in the summer of 2024.
The first phase would be removing the old buildings at Cimarron Plaza.
The indoor athletics portion of the building currently in use may stay for now to keep continuity for the students before the actual construction begins.
Although he was excited about the upcoming plans, Gordon still hoped the district could do more for the students.
“I truly wish we could do so much more because there’s so much more to do,” Gordon said. “I feel bad for the sophomore students because they’re not going to benefit from this, but the sophomores and juniors will benefit from the Chromebooks that they could take with them next year. It’s not a new building, but we’re moving forward.”
Coyle Public Schools
Coyle Public Schools bond did not meet the 60 percent threshold needed to pass.
Of the 325 voters who cast their votes, only 181 (55.69%) voted yes.
Votes are not official until certified by the Payne County Election Board.
