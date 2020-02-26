Oklahoma State University’s Colvin Center is set to celebrate the culture of adventure sports during the Red Dirt Pump Fest on Saturday.
In addition to the rock climbing competition, the No Man’s Land Film Festival will be hosted from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Wes Watkins Center.
The film festival will showcase films that put women in adventure sports, as well as a panel featuring women who compete in adventure sports who will speak about what it means to be female competitors.
One of the athletes to be featured is Claire Buhrfeind, a 21-year-old Dallas native who is a member of the United States national climbing team.
“Obviously there are no mountains in my backyard, but I’ve been climbing pretty much as long as I can remember,” Buhrfeind said. “My mom likes to tell the story of how I got kicked out of a mommy and me gymnastics class when I was 3 because I climbed the ropes … and they were like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to get your kid out of here.’ Because I was literally climbing the walls.
“So I feel like I’ve always been interested in climbing. I started doing summer camps and things like that recreationally when I was about 5, and then I joined the youth climbing team, Team Texas, when I was 10 in 2008. That’s when I really started competing in climbing and heading toward the trajectory I’m on now.”
Buhrfeind is a high-level competitor in all three disciplines of climbing: sport climbing, bouldering and speed climbing.
In 2018, she became the first athlete, man or woman, to win the senior National Championships in both sport and speed.
She said all the hard work she had put in to honing her craft through the years helped her achieve the feat.
“In general, I’m just kind of an over competitive person, so I’ve always been excited to get into any avenue of climbing that I could get into to get my hands on,” Buhrfeind said. “So that achievement was kind of a culmination of all of that experience and training that I’ve done in my life and career in climbing.
“I just try to be the most competitive athlete that I can be. At that time, I was looking forward to potentially trying to qualify for 2020 Olympic Games, which for climbing is a combined discipline, so it’s all three at once. I have since been injured, so that’s off the table for now.”
With an opportunity to share her experiences alongside other women in adventure sports, Buhrfeind said she is looking forward to sharing her experiences of the climbing community with other competitors and attendees to the film festival.
“Growing up, the community that I was surrounded with in Dallas, and specifically the community of really strong girls and women that I grew up competing and traveling with have been really formative for me," Buhrfeind said.
“It’s given me so much, I can’t really put it into words what it means to be a part of that community and the supportive atmosphere and doing the same ‘hard’ stuff as the boys. People always said things like, ‘Oh, you’re strong for a girl,’ or just little comments like that. But we’re just as strong.”
Buhrfeind will also share her expertise with competitors during the Red Dirt Pump Fest. She said she will lead a warmup routine before each wave of competition. She will also be on hand to help give advice to the competitors in the aspects of getting into the state of mind before the competitions take place.
With a chance to share her experiences and love of climbing with so many people, Buhrfeind said she is relishing the opportunity to share something so important to her.
“I’m really excited about it. One of the most compelling things to me is, growing up in Dallas, where I obviously had no access to rocks or mountains, or any of the above. It’s really cool to be a part of this community and the indoor climbing scene," Buhrfeind said.
“The competitions have just grown so much to a point in areas where it otherwise wouldn’t exist. I’m just really excited to try to be able to share that experience with as many people as I can.”
