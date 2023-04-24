The Stillwater Public Library hosted the Friends of the Stillwater Public Library used book sale from Thursday to Sunday – and the timing was perfect.
The book sale coincided with World Book Day, which was celebrated on April 23.
More than 20,000 used books were stacked on rows of tables on the second floor of the old Stillwater South High School auditorium at the library, with smaller rooms spilling over with more books.
“For over 40 years the Friends have provided this incredible opportunity for the Stillwater community,” said Stacy DeLano, Library Director. “We’re able to give books a second life, put reading material in the hands of others for incredibly low prices and provide the continued ability for the entire community to read and learn.”
The book sale drew a variety of age groups.
Brooklyn Flores was shopping with her mom, Bethany Flores. Senior citizen Barbara Shultz was perusing the fiction section. Samantha Price and Ellen Pfeffer, both sophomore veterinary students at Oklahoma State University, said they were buying books for “pleasure reading” after a break from exams.
The proceeds from the book sales provide 100 percent of the library’s non-staffing programming expenses – making book clubs, story times, how-to programs and more possible.
“We would not be the library we are without the Friends,” DeLano said.
Stillwater Arts Festival
World Art Day was celebrated on April 15, but the Prairie Arts Center celebrated a week later in collaboration with the Stillwater Public Library Used Book Sale to host the Stillwater Arts Festival.
Traditionally, the festival has been held on the same day as the book sale, but at a different location. This year, 40 vendors shared their creative wares in booths set up in the Prairie Arts Center parking lot and on 10th Street.
“This year we were excited to see how the move of the Arts Festival to Prairie Arts would bring art and literature enthusiasts together,” DeLano said. “We saw a lot of new people at the book sale and had a chance to send all of our bookworms over to enjoy the festival.”
Like other years, food trucks were on hand for guests. Live entertainment – such as Misspent Ukes and the Goode Academy Irish Dancers – rounded out the weekend.
The Stillwater Farmer’s Market set up booths near the art vendors to sell their produce and offer a more convenient and unique shopping experience.
The festival is a juried show that offers awards totaling $3,000 and showcases the creative and distinctive talents of national and regional artists.
The PAC encourages the exploration of art and promotes creativity for all ages and skill level through classes and art exhibits.
Art classes available during the weekend included tote printmaking and paper warbling (paint poured into water that leaves designs on paper).
Artists came from as far as Canada and New Mexico to share their creativity.
Stillwater artists included Ron Walker, who creates his pottery in a studio at the PAC and donated his proceeds from the festival to the Early Childhood Coalition, a nonprofit promoting healthy growth and development of young children. David Silver, another Stillwater artist who owns Wizard Woodworks, has been showing his furniture pieces for years at the PAC.
Inside the PAC, around 2,000 pieces of artwork from K-5 students in Stillwater’s six elementary schools were displayed in a unique art collection called “I Made Art.”
Arts Education Coordinator Jen Johnson and PAC staff provided art kits to all of the elementary art educators in the district, who decided whether they would include it in their curriculum or offer it as an optional project to their students.
The art display was a local project based on Japanese artist On Kawar’s work titled “I Got Up,” an 11-year project in which he sent time-stamped postcards to friends, indicating when he awoke each day – and chronicling his life’s adventures.
“It was a meditation on the passage of time and agency,” said Johnson.
Each day, the teachers would leave their students’ art in their school’s front office and Johnson would pick up the boxes.
“It was a pretty slick operation,” Johnson said.
This was the first time for PAC to organize a school-wide exhibition, Johnson said, but it was extremely successful. She said they may focus on the middle and junior high levels next year.
“The kids really enjoyed coming and finding their artwork,” Johnson said.
