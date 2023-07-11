When the USS Pueblo was seized by North Korean warships and aircraft in international waters on Jan. 23, 1968, Stillwater resident Stu Russell was one of the crew members aboard.
One crew member died during the three-hour-long standoff with Korean gunboats. For 11 grueling months, 82 crew members were detained by the North Korean government.
The incident occurred during the height of the Cold War when the United States was already fighting the Vietnam War. The event captured the attention of the entire world – and caught U.S. President Lyndon Johnson and his entire cabinet off guard.
The event almost brought the world to the brink of nuclear war between North Korea, China and the Soviet Union.
The USS Pueblo incident is the focus of a new documentary by film director and writer Bill Lowe. “Pueblo: A Year of Crises in America” will be screened on Thursday, July 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the Stillwater History Museum.
The first-come, first-served event is free and open to the public, although donations are welcome.
Stu Russell and Steven Woelk, both survivors of the incident, will be in attendance for a question and answer session after the screening. One survivor will receive a Quilt of Valor.
The documentary features seven surviving Pueblo crew members, a former National Intelligence officer, other military personnel and a cast of 40 actors who reveal the story in this little-known drama that affected America’s intelligence network for years.
Lowe attended a Wreaths Across America event a few years ago, where the names and stories of veterans were recited.
It saddened him to hear a veteran’s name, but no accompanying story. Somewhere, somehow, that individual’s history, adventures, experiences and accomplishments were lost forever.
That’s when Lowe decided to produce movies about veterans and record their stories of service.
“It is important to preserve our veteran’s stories before they are no longer with us,” Lowe said in a press release for the Stillwater History Museum. “In a small way, I am doing my part.”
Lowe has worked on projects for Disney’s park EPCOT, as well as many Disney animated movies, including “The Great Mouse Detective” and “The Black Cauldron.” After working at Disney for seven years, he worked on other television programs, such as “Magnum PI” and “Seinfeld.”
