The Payne County Board of Commissioners are preparing to rebuild a stretch of Norfolk Road north of State Highway 33 and east of Cushing.
The commissioners met Tuesday – in a meeting that was pushed for the Independence Day holiday – to approve a form from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation that authorizes paying $4,004 to Sidewinder Utility Locators.
The company will use a vacuum excavator to create a pothole while digging down up to a depth of six feet and locating utilities at 18 sites on a three-mile stretch of Norfolk Road. Four of the sites are targeted for a pothole deeper than six feet.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said construction on the road should start next year.
The road improvement project has been in the planning process for several years and is complicated by the number of oil pipelines and other easements that must be relocated during the project. The Norfolk Road project is at the top of the list of road improvements included in the commissioners’ five-year plan, which was approved last month.
In other business, the commissioners approved paying 83 purchase orders totaling $266,052 for the 2020-21 fiscal year and 10 purchase orders totaling $15,879 for the new fiscal year that began July 1.
