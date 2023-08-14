Vandals broke into and destroyed property at two different Stillwater locations over the weekend.
The Stillwater Softball locker room at Couch Park – which is shared with the SHS baseball team – and local nonprofit MPower were each targeted with a large swath of destruction.
T.J. Low, public information officer for Stillwater Police Department, said although the cases are similar in nature, “it is not certain if the cases are related.”
The Lady Pioneer softball squad was preparing to welcome Norman for its home opener. Photos posted from the Stillwater Lady Pioneer Softball Facebook account showed trashed rooms, broken furniture, busted windows and scattered debris.
“It’s just sad,” Stillwater softball coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “My son actually works at Empower; he’s a special needs adult. Not only did I spend four hours cleaning up the mess here yesterday, then I had to find somebody to take care of my son for (Monday) and (Tuesday) because he can’t go to work.
“It’s not, ‘Woah, it’s me,’ but it’s just – ‘golly, people.’ I don’t really get it. I don’t get destroying other peoples’ property. I got the call early (Sunday), 11 o’clock, and we came out here and dealt with police. Then we just shot something out to our booster club, and they all were out here. Within 20 minutes we had about 20 people, all helping clean up. So, shout out to these parents for how much they care about this program.”
In almost a similar timeframe, MPower’s south Stallard building was broken into and sustained comparable destruction. MPower was established in 1969 to provide services and employment to Payne County residents with developmental disabilities. It focuses on job-training and placement, Adult Basic Education classes and residential services. It moved into its current location after receiving a grant from the student-led Stillwater Makes a Change Organization.
Director Amy Spiva called the vandalism disheartening. It closed its doors Monday, and will remain closed Tuesday so staff could clean up without worrying or scaring their clients, Spiva said. Aside from structural damage, which includes several busted out windows and doors, toilets and sinks, almost every area of the building had something destroyed or stolen, according to Spiva.
Several classrooms were damaged and marked with graffiti, multiple laptops were stolen, and a sensory light installation (that had just been assembled and not even used yet) was demolished. Dolls that are used as comfort were ripped to shreds. Several of the clients in the Adult Day Program keep personal money bags for the vending machines and that was all stolen, including the contents of the vending machines after breaking out the glass.
Encounter Church rents a space from MPower for their activities on Wednesday and Sundays, and had all of their sound equipment stolen. When the police and staff members arrived in the early morning hours Sunday, there was a smoldering Bible in a microwave.
MPower’s rough estimate of damages is $75,000-100,000. The need for plumbers, glass work and clean-up is immediate. Some replacement items can be purchased with allocations from grant and fundraising partners. Any monetary donations may be dropped off in person or mailed to MPower offices 316 S. Stallard St, 74074. MPower leadership is also seeking ways to allow for online donations, as its website does not currently have that ability.
MPower was planning for an End Of Summer celebration Friday. Despite this setback, the party will go on, Spiva said.
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, Low said SPD had not identified any suspects related to either case. Anyone with any information related to the case is asked to call the SPD tip line at 405-533-TIPS.
