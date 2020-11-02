Vandalism was taken to to a disturbing level in a Stillwater resident’s yard last weekend. The homeowners believe it was politically-motivated.
Tammy Faw Faw and her daughter have had a large wooden Black Lives Matter sign in their yard on North Washington Street since George Floyd’ s death in May. On Sunday, they awoke to find a coyote carcass hanging from that sign.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Faw Faw told the News Press. “We’ve had beer bottles and other drinking containers thrown at it, but nothing like this. It really picked up after school came back in session ... the weirdest thing someone has thrown is a bundt cake. A whole cake wrapped in plastic wrap like their grandma just gave it to them. I guess it was all they had to throw."
In addition to the Black Lives Matter sign, the yard has political signs for Democratic candidates, a sign for a Native American voting campaign that says "Voting is Sacred" and the other side of the Black Lives Matter sign reads “Black & Indigenous Solidarity."
Faw Faw thinks the coyote was hung there some time late Saturday night or in the early hours Sunday morning. She said she called the police and the officer said he would inform Animal Control, but the coyote remained in the yard through Monday afternoon. She also contacted the mayor’s office.
When she called Stillwater Animal Welfare on Monday, the staff there told her they had never received a message about it.
It sent a crew to collect the carcass around 4 p.m. Monday. One of the Animal Welfare officers told the News Press it looked like a young coyote and did not appear to have been shot. It could possibly have been hit by a vehicle but she couldn't be completely sure, she said.
Though shocked at the act, Faw Faw said she and her daughter have also seen a lot of compassion after the event. A neighbor removed the coyote from the sign and laid it on the ground. A family stopped on their way to church and brought her a lasagna. Several people, including some of her daughter's students from Red Rock have checked in to see if she was doing OK.
She's disturbed by the thought of someone killing a coyote and says according to the traditions of her tribe, it could bring misfortune to the person who did it.
She and her daughter, along with some of her daughters students, smoked the area around the sign with tobacco, cedar, sage and sweet grass to cleanse it as they prayed for the coyote.
The experience has Faw Faw worried but also has her feeling defiant. She can't help feeling violated that someone would come onto her property and do such an offensive thing.
"It's my yard. I should be able to put whatever I want up in it. That's the way I see it," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.