The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.
The accident occurred in the 2000 block of N. Perkins Road. The pedestrian that was hit was an employee for Walmart.
“She was down cleaning where the fuel tank was and the driver didn’t see her,” Officer Richard Alley said.
According to Alley, the victim was transported by LifeNet to the Stillwater Medical Center with head and torso injuries.
The condition of the victim is unknown, but she was responsive and talking before she was transported to SMC.
The Stillwater Police Department was assisted by LifeNet.
