The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor veterans buried at Fairlawn Cemetery has been smaller the past two years because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop over 50 volunteers from showing up Saturday to lay wreaths at the graves of over 1400 veterans buried at Fairlawn Cemetery.
Lou Watkins, the Chair of the Board at Fairlawn, said she hopes to have the ceremony back to normal next year. She said typically, and they have 300 to 400 volunteers.
“We very much hope next year to go back to hosting the amazing remembrance service, which has been radically shortened this year and last year for Covid protection,” she said.
At this year’s ceremony, 1,478 veterans had a wreath laid at their grave and their name recited said by the volunteer. Saying the veteran’s name out loud signifies remembrance of the veteran.
Watkins said the ceremony coincides with the national Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery. She said over 3,000 cemeteries in the U.S. and American cemeteries abroad remembered veterans in this same way.
This year at the celebration, the Cushing American Legion performed the Gun Volley Salute. A moment of silence was held, and Taps and Echo Taps were also performed. Although they had a good turnout and had a small portion of the celebration was the same, Watkins said the typical celebration is more lively and much more extensive.
“It features glorious music with bagpipes and trumpets, the Ceremony of the Empty Chair, formal presentation of colors, the formal presentation of our Ceremonial wreaths, etc., and precedes our wreath-laying,” Watkins said.
