By Ashlynd Huffman
Veterans were honored Thursday morning at the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at Fairlawn Cemetery.
“For each of us today, there is surely a personal story. For most of us, Veteran’s Day is a personal day to remember someone who served in uniform,” Commander Jim Rutledge said. “We believe veterans are special, and we’re right.”
Rutledge said most veterans wouldn’t claim to be heroes because they are “men and women who saw a need to serve their country whether in peace or wartime.”
Rutledge told a story in first person about nine veterans. His family story included commentary from his grandfather, dad, mom, uncle, brother-in-law, step-son, and son, and himself.
“None of these nine veterans would call themselves a hero. But each one put their life on hold in order to serve our country,” he said. “Each one of them pledged their life to defend our country, and I’m very happy that none of them were killed in action, for each one of these veterans was my family.”
He said all except himself and his mother served in a war zone. He said his son and stepson are the only ones who made a career out of military service.
“All the others served their time during the war and then came home to serve their country in other ways,” he said. “But all served. Veteran’s Day has always been very special to me, and I’m guessing everyone here has a story similar to one of these. Some of you have loved ones that did not come home, and we honor them above all the rest, but we should never forget anyone who has worn the uniform and is willing to put themselves in harm’s way.”
Among attendance were Veterans Tom Yant, Stan Witte, and Sen. Tom Dugger, to name a few.
Yant served with the Navy Seabees in Vietnam and Australia for a total of four years. The Seabees or Construction Battalions provide a wide range of construction and must be prepared to be under fire. Yant is a member of the Veterans of Foreign War as well.
He said, “It takes a chunk out of your life.”
Witte joined the military at 17 years old, he said.
“In our day and time, I actually joined before I got out of high school … the draft back then, it’s kind of like the lottery. They pull your deal, and if your number comes up, you say ‘Uncle Sam, I own you the next few years.’”
He served for nine years in the U.S. Army and was a combat engineer.
Witte said he doesn’t regret “a minute” of serving in the military.
Dugger joined the National Guard while he was attending Oklahoma State University. He said he went to to a few places while in the military.
Adjutant Richard S. Opdyke delivered the prayer over the ceremony.
“Dear Lord, today we honor our veterans. Worthy men and women who gave their best when their country called upon them,” he said. “We pray that you will bless them, Lord, for their unselfish service to preserve our country’s heritage.”
