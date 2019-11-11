Veterans honored at Stillwater assisted living centers

Veterans Day is a time to recognize Americans who have given of themselves through military service. With veterans of World War II averaging 92 years of age and veterans of the Korean War around 80 years of age, time may be running out to thank many of them.
This year, Grace Living Center, Westhaven Nursing Home, The Renaissance of Stillwater and Brookdale Senior Living organized recognition ceremonies for their residents who are military veterans.
Westhaven activity director Tasha Voss said it’s something the activity directors of the various facilities picked up after realizing the death of long-time organizer Bill Breese had left a vacuum. Breese was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion and VFW who worked as a veterans' representative with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
“We used to have a Veterans Day ceremony every year until his passing,” Voss said. “When he passed away the event stopped happening.”
On Monday, residents of all the senior facilities were thanked for their service and saluted by active military personnel who also presented certificates commending them for their service.
One of the members of the public who attended the ceremony honoring 17 residents of Westhaven said he was a veteran himself who had come to realize that senior citizens weren’t always being recognized for their service.
“I can’t say enough because I get choked up,” he said. “All I can say is thank you so much for your service we can’t tell you how much it means to us.”
Voss said people should organize more events like this is because veterans “can’t be forgotten and won’t be forgotten. They are the reason we have freedom and are here today.”
