Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine strives for innovation in both animal and human health, serving education, research and extension efforts.
Each year, the CVM welcomes bright, energetic students. There are 106 students in the veterinary class of 2023; 58 are Oklahoma residents. Forty-seven Oklahoma counties are represented by current classes.
The college’s faculty and staff work diligently to ensure all students are well prepared. Our graduates have achieved a National Board Examination pass rate of 100 percent for the last three years.
For the past five years, the CVM has consistently ranked higher than the national average in students seeking employment in food animal-mixed animal practice (OSU 22.8 percent, national 16.02 percent). The CVM recognizes the shortage of rural veterinarians and is working to address those needs.
As part of a land-grant institution, CVM’s research is a strong focus. Research productivity is dramatically increasing. According to the 2019 Comparative Data Report from the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges, the CVM ranks 13th of 30 among U.S. schools of veterinary medicine when research funding is normalized to faculty numbers.
Our signature research programs include respiratory and infectious disease, interdisciplinary toxicology, parasitology, zoonotic and tick transmitted diseases, lung biology, exercise physiology and microbiome science.
Extension is also a focus area for the CVM, specifically through outreach and education. Additionally, collaborations with other segments of extension enhance programming. This includes the Integrated Beef Cattle Program for Veterinarians, a project funded by a USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant. This project aims to retain veterinarians and attract new graduates to rural practice. It expands business opportunities by improving veterinary training in areas impacting herd management, health and production. It is a cooperative multidisciplinary project, uniting the CVM and the animal science and agricultural economics departments of the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
The Veterinary Medical Hospital is a teaching facility that serves patients from across the region. The food animal service offers around-the-clock emergency care, treating thousands of animals annually. Surgery, medicine, reproduction and on-farm services are offered. The CVM caseload is in the top 10 of U.S. veterinary schools and growing.
The Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory operates within the CVM, promoting animal health through diagnostic testing, professional student instruction and research in diseases of economic importance. OADDL is a National Animal Health Laboratory Network Level 1 laboratory. This is the highest level of designation from the USDA. In 2018, OADDL served 75 Oklahoma counties and 40 states on more than 17,000 cases involving 89,000 tests.
Dr. Rosslyn Biggs is an assistant clinical professor at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
