The Stillwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2027 plans to build a new building on their property, but they need help raising funds, said Quartermaster Brian Johnson.
The structure at 5505 W Sixth Ave. was built in the 1960s and is a gathering place for around 100 VFW members.
But it’s on the verge of falling apart, Johnson said.
“We’d really like to make this town a marquee location for veterans to show up,” Johnson said. “(It’s) one of the first things you see when you come into town and it’s kind of sad.”
The L-shaped piece of land has space for another structure on the west side of the acreage behind the current building.
The goal is to raise enough money through donations to build a larger structure in the back yet function out of the smaller building until the new one is finished.
They would then tear down the old building and use the space for parking and outdoor events.
The gravel driveway also needs work and makes pulling out onto State Highway 51 dangerous, Johnson said.
As Johnson spoke, the sounds of a popcorn machine could be heard behind him. He nodded toward the men working the machine.
“I finagled a popcorn maker,” Johnson said. “It was donated to us by someone in Guymon. I thought, ‘Well that would be good. Maybe we could start making a little money.’”
They started making the popcorn for local businesses, and Commander Bill Jones started getting the word out.
“Today the order is for Mexico Joe’s,” Johnson said. “They’re having a popcorn appreciation day for the employees.”
Making and selling popcorn is keeping the VFW afloat, Johnson said.
“Iron Monk Brewing Company and Stonecloud Brewing Company are kind enough to sell our popcorn and let us keep our profits,” Johnson said. “They don’t take a cut of it.”
Last year, when the VFW was delivering bags of popcorn to Iron Monk and Stonecloud, they met some ladies from the library who commented on how good the popcorn was.
“We said, ‘Yeah, we made it,’” Johnson said. “They asked if we could do a large order for them.”
The VFW made 400 bags for the library event, even with a small operation.
“Four hundred bags is quite a lot, but it sure does help,” Johnson said. “(The popcorn sales are) our main income. We do raffles throughout the year, but this is something that keeps our lights on and it’s been a godsend to pay for utilities.”
The VFW would like to be able to have functions at the current location that would draw more veterans in, Johnson said.
Every Wednesday, the VFW offers a free breakfast to veterans from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
About 20 members attend on average, with veterans’ ages ranging from the youngest at 28 years of age and the oldest at 88 years of age, Johnson said.
This building has been a refuge for them to be around other veterans that were in combat in Vietnam or the Gulf War, Johnson said.
The VFW has a lot of Purple Heart medal recipients.
“Most of your veterans are not braggarts,” Johnson said. “You’ll have to peel it out of them.”
When they are helping the local police force with a funeral escort, some people come up to thank them for their service.
“Half the time we don’t know what to do about it,” Johnson said.
Even though they work with the American Legion, they are not able to do the kind of events that the American Legion can do with their space.
“The American Legion is a great organization,” Johnson said. “(It) has a lot of membership to draw from, primarily because you don’t have to be a combat veteran.”
To join the VFW, a military person has to have been in the theater of operations. That doesn’t mean that they have to have been shot at, but at least in some kind of combat zone.
“We’re a smaller group because there’s just not that many of us,” Johnson said. “The criteria are more stringent.”
Still, the two entities have members who meet both criteria and both groups work well together, Johnson said.
Last Christmas, Johnson helped a veteran from Norman who had come to Stillwater for therapy.
“They gave him a bus ticket to get here, but his therapy was canceled, and he didn’t have a bus ticket to get home,” Johnson said. “He had no car and no money. I went and picked him up, bought him a bus ticket, gave him $20 for some food.”
The VFW participates in this kind of action all the time.
“Little things like that, we try to do,” Johnson said. “We can’t help everybody, but we try.”
And they would be happy to help more veterans, especially those who are struggling with depression and are suicidal.
“I personally believe that if (the building) were more pleasing to the eye, (more) people might want to come out here,” Johnson said.
You can find more information about the VFW on Facebook at @VFWPOST2027.
