Sean Pybus was joined by family and well-wishers during his induction into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame. Front, from left: Kevin Briskin, Alyssa Pybus, Ariana Pybus, Sean, Patty Pybus, Emmett Pybus and Blake Copple. Back row, from left: Jessica Landry, Sherita Landry, Kenny Landry, Iain Kirschke, Brooke Pybus, Nani Pybus, Rob Mastropiero and Mark Talkington.