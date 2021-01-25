The victim who was struck and killed Wednesday evening on the highway outside Stillwater Medical Center on State Highway 51 has been identified as Teri Ann Reed.
According to the police report, Reed was leaving work at SMC when she was struck by a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Hayden Barry.
Stillwater Officer Kurt Merrill wrote in the collision report that Barry was eastbound on State Highway 51 in the inside lane, west of Lincoln Street.
Reed was crossing Sixth Avenue from south to north, with no “crossing protection in a poorly lit area after dark,” Merrill wrote.
Barry told the officers he looked right to clear his path in order to change lanes, and when he looked back up, he saw Reed.
Barry said he “immediately stopped” after he hit Reed.
The officer noted when he arrived on scene he saw Reed lying in the road, but could hear her breathing. Some nurses from SMC came out and started talking with Reed and checking her vitals. Reed was flown to OU Medical Center.
The officers administered a standardized field sobriety test and the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test to see if Barry was under the influence at the time of the wreck. According to the officer, Barry was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Officers also checked the driver's phone to see if he had been using it at the time of the collision. Barry showed the officer his Snapchat, because he sent a message to someone saying he had been involved in an accident. It was determined by the officer that Barry was not on his phone at the time of the collision.
The collision is no longer under investigation, and Barry was not issued a citation.
