The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has released the identity of the person killed in a Sunday evening wreck on I-35 as 25-year-old Stillwater woman Victoria Patton.
Patton was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry EMS following the two-vehicle wreck a mile north of Perry just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
Five of the six people in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. The driver of that vehicle, Juan Mortero-Rodriguez, 35 of Marysville, Kansas, was flown to OU Medical with internal and external injuries. One passenger, Laura Mortero-Rodriguez, 32, was treated and released. Four passengers were juveniles, whose names were not released. A 14-year-old boy was flown to OU Medical with head and neck injuries. An 11-year-old girl was transported to OU Medical with arm and leg injuries. A 16-year-old girl and 3-year-old girl were each treated and released.
According to the DPS report, Patton was northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 in a 2015 Toyota Yaris when she hit Mortero-Rodriguez’ 2019 Chevy Suburban head on.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Perry Fire Department, Perry Police Department, Noble County Sherrif’s Office, Orlando Fire Department, LifeFlight and Tonkawa EMS responded to the scene.
