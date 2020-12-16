Between 20 to 25% of all college-aged women will be victims of some form of sexual violence as an undergraduate, according to data collected by the CDC.
The Rape Abuse and Incest National Network reports more than 5% of male students will be victimized. Experts say there are several factors putting college students at risk.
“I think it's a number of different factors. You have students who are coming into a new environment that is different from where they were raised,” Kenyora Parham, the Executive Director of End Rape On Campus, said.
Sexual violence can strike anyone regardless of sexual orientation, ethnicity or gender.
Sexual violence often goes unreported on college campuses for many reasons, according to advocates for victims. Victims may not realize that they were a victim, fear retaliation from the accused, humiliation and more, Parham said. John Foubert, former Oklahoma State University professor and now expert witness on sexual assaults on college campuses, said victims may not report because they fear no one will believe them.
The Red Zone
The red zone is the time of year when college students are more likely to be victims of sexual violence. College students are more at risk during the first few months of their first and second semester.
“More than 50% of college sexual assaults occur in either August, September, October or November,” according to the RAINN website using data from the Department of Justice.
Men and women ages 18-24, whether or not they are attending college, are at an elevated risk for sexual violence. Male students are 78% more likely to be assaulted versus non students of the same age. Female students are 20% less likely to experience an assault versus non students of the same age.
What is Title IX?
Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education, which by the early 2000s had been expanded to include sexual violence on a college campus.
“Back in 2011 and 2014, is when we had the ‘Dear colleague letters’ that basically issued protections for students and rights for students in both of those times under the Obama-Biden administration,” Parham said.
Opponents who took issue with what was seen as a lower burden of proof and looser definitions of harassment sought to overturn the Obama regulations and in 2018, under the new administration, the Department of Education released a proposed rule on how colleges can combat sexual violence. She said that caused an uproar between advocates, victims and even school administration. Much of the issues stemmed from rolling back guidelines on cross-examinations and how much a victim might have to be exposed to the assailant.
Title IX was recently revised in May and all schools had to adhere to the new guidelines by Aug. 14.
Many advocates and student survivors have taken issue with Title IX and its protections for student victims. Parham said in her opinion, she wouldn't advise any victim of sexual violence to go through the Title IX process.
“What we've come across in this 2,000-page document is, essentially, it's rolled back protections for the students. It's based on more protections for the school itself and perpetrators,” Parham said. “So schools are now less liable if a sexual assault occurred due to the number of criteria in there.
“So the No. 1 thing is, if the sexual assault that has been reported, it doesn't meet the criteria of being so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive. If it doesn't meet that standard of definition, then a school automatically can dismiss it.” Parham said Title IX is not the same as Oklahoma State University’s Student Conduct Board
She said a student would have to face repetitive levels of sexual violence to be taken seriously by a school. Parham said she doesn’t have specific knowledge about OSU, but is speaking in general.
Aleigha Mariott is the Director & Deputy Title IX Coordinator at OSU. She said policies have been updated with the new Department of Education regulations.
“The new Title IX regulations limit the scope of behavior that must be addressed by institutions,” Mariott said. “However, OSU addresses all sexual violence behaviors through the Student Code of Conduct, so the limited scope of Title IX does not impact OSU’s ability to support students or address concerns.”
Foubert also expressed concerns for the new regulations of Title IX.
“I was not in favor of the new changes to Title IX, and I hope that they are changed again so that it's less intimidating for a survivor to report a sexual assault that happens on the college campus,” he said.
Student Conduct Committee Hearing Panel
Mariott said the Student Conduct Committee Hearing Panel evaluates whether a student has violated any university policy.
The panel also doesn’t use legal terms for crimes classified as sexual violence.
In the legal system, very specific terminology is used to strictly define charges brought against any suspect.
Since the job of those on the hearing panel is to evaluate if a university policy has been violated, the conduct board itself doesn’t seek legal actions against a respondent.
“The Student Conduct Committee Panel Hearing shall be selected from the Student Conduct Committee, which is comprised of a minimum of 10 faculty nominated by the Faculty Council and appointed by the president. Ten staff members nominated by the Staff Advisory Council and appointed by the president; and 10 students, eight appointed by the president of the Student Government Association and two appointed by the president of the Graduate and Professional Student Government Association,” Mariott said.
Reporting to on campus police
Victims can contact the OSU Police Department directly to report sexual violence on campus.
“OSUPD officers conduct thorough investigations and provide supportive resources available through OSU, City of Stillwater and Payne County,” OSUPD Captain Colt Chandler said.
The OSU officers have specific guidelines they follow when dealing with possible sexual assault victims.
“OSUPD officers use interview techniques that are helpful to capture critical case facts. These types of cases are extremely difficult for victims,” Chandler said. “OSUPD officers understand this mindset which helps keep the victim’s needs in consideration.”
OSUPD has partnered with the Office of Violence against Women and Department of Justice to train OSUPD in trauma informed investigative techniques.
According to Chandler, OSUPD cleared 80% of their cases in 2017 and 64% in 2018 and 2019.
“Cleared cases refer to investigations that were closed by exception, filed with the district attorney’s office or if the case resulted in no charges after ADA review,” Chandler said.
Chandler said a victim can request a same sex officer, but that may not always be an option depending on staffing.
Foubert says campus police can help combat sexual violence on campus by being openminded with the victims’ testimony.
“Well, I think it starts by If they're called to take a report of a sexual assault, to start by believing the victim, and to carefully take down their statements in a trauma informed way whenever possible and to recognize that most people who report sexual violence, that it actually did happen,” he said. “It's important for police to be careful in investigating the crime.”
Reporting or not reporting
Alcohol can contribute to sexual violence on college campuses and it can also lead to victims not reporting.
“Sometimes, victims don't want to report because of alcohol because they don't remember very well what happened and sometimes they don't want to get into trouble if they're drinking underage,” Foubert said.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said included within that analysis is that both parties are frequently young and without any prior criminal history.
“When it comes right down to it, it is a pretty serious step to call one of your contemporaries a rapist,” she said.
She also said that reporting to law enforcement right away doesn’t have to happen. A victim can get checked out by a sexual assault nurse examiner, and it would remain confidential.
“If a sexual assault occurs, the victim can go straight to the ER and report or they can call 911 first and then go to the ER. If a victim is unsure whether they want to get law enforcement involved, we encourage them to go to the ER and have a physical exam, anyway,” Vincent said. “Any medical needs can be addressed and the sexual assault part of the exam can remain confidential until they have decided how to proceed. Successful evidence collection needs to happen as soon as possible.”
Foubert had a different way of thinking when it comes to a victim reporting a sexually based crime.
“Well, I would say that reporting it is a very personal decision, and I would first prioritize both physical and emotional healing of the survivor. And if that individual believes that it would help their healing to report it, I would suggest that they do so. But I would prioritize both physical and emotional recovery over reporting,” Foubert said.
Students who are victims of sexual violence often times face more than just the physical assault.
So what can students do to protect themselves?
“I would say, you know, educating oneself with regards to affirmative consent, positive effort, positive affirmative consent, and knowing what that is, and it's really about being enthusiastic in an affirmative and saying a definitive ‘Yes.’ Like I want to do this and understand what that means,” Parham said.
Parham said educating students before and during college about consent is critical. She also thinks students can come together to support one another and share resources.
Foubert believes an important step to not overlook is in education young men.
“I would take the question maybe in a different direction and just say that I think society needs to do a better job teaching men not to commit sexual violence. And I think we all need to know that that sexual violence happens,” Foubert said.
Myths regarding false reporting
Experts say it is an unsubstantiated myth that there are a high number of incidents of false reporting on campus.
Even though it is rare that a victim makes false allegations, it can happen.
“It isn’t uncommon that peers put pressure on others to see things how that person wants them to see. We have seen occasions where the evidence indicates two people engaged in consensual sex, not paying attention to someone else in the room,” Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said. “Alcohol is usually involved.”
Thomas said false reporting can happen from someone being led to believe they were a victim, using an example of a friend who witnessed another friend engage in sex even though she was inebriated.
“The person not engaged in sex, tells the person who was, the next day, that she just knows she wouldn’t have consented to that – although evidence indicated otherwise – and she should report it,” Thomas said. “So now the person who had sex faces embarrassment and possible censure from her group of friends, so she reports it as rape after being encouraged to do so. Embarrassment at something you have done, even something you wished you hadn’t done, does not establish the crime of rape.”
Foubert strongly disagrees.
Through his 30 years of research he said it is very uncommon that victims of sexual assault make fake allegations.
“I would ask them how often and how many cases where that particular scenario that they raised has actually happened that they're personally aware of. My knowledge of the issue from studying it for about 30 years, there's not a lot of cases where someone walks in on a couple having sex and then the female says ‘He raped me,’” Foubert said.
Advocates say bringing awareness to sexual violence on college campuses, dispelling myths and not stigmatizing victims are all crucial steps in combating a very real problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.