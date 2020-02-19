The winter onions south of my house are green and growing. Spring is here, no matter if it snows again before May.
Winter onions are a welcome treat after a winter of having to eat vegetables from the grocery store. A winter onion chopped into a skillet with a dab of butter until wilted and then a beaten egg poured on top and scrambled makes a good breakfast. Lambs quarter plants are ready to pick, too. With greens and onions and eggs, who would want more?
Dad used to have oats drilled in the north field by Valentine’s Day. There might be snow on the ground, but the oats would be drilled in.
Many gardeners in Oklahoma say that radishes, lettuce, kohnrabi, cabbage, Brussel sprouts and cauliflower should be planted by now. Buck planted his potato ‘eyes’ by the middle of February. He said the people who came from the northern states planted by St. Patrick’s Day but that was too late in Oklahoma.
There are not only jobs in February for the men of the farm. Mother started the incubators in the cellar in the dead of winter. After three weeks (the incubation period for hen eggs), the baby chicks would be put into the brooder house with a wood stove for heat. Mother added wood to the fire every two or three hours, day and night. The baby chicks would be farther away from the stove right after she added wood and as the stove cooled down, they’d move closer to get the heat. (Isn’t instinct wonderful?) Later on after electricity came to the farm via Indian Electric Cooperative, she had a heat lamp for the baby chicks.
There were five girls in our family and Mother would start sewing our Easter dresses during the winter. There must have been times if she wondered if the dress she was making in February would fit the girl she sewed it for when Easter came because we all grew so fast.
No two of us were built alike so hand-me-downs were not very useful. Mother might alter a dress now and then, but usually we wore our dresses out before they passed down.
What changes we have made from the long ago! Nowadays, other than picking a ‘mess’ of winter onions or gathering lambs quarter, the only change I make is change the thermostat in my house.
