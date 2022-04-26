The Visit Stillwater team maximizes the impact of an evolving comprehensive marketing plan. Flexibility and local partnerships contribute significantly toward the ability to attract visitors and encourage residents to support local businesses, attend local events, and frequent local attractions.
To ensure you are aware of the many events, unique businesses, dining options, and attractions in Stillwater, Visit Stillwater provides many manners in which to stay in the know, such as:
Website: VisitStillwater.org - A comprehensive one-stop-shop for all to see and do in Stillwater, including the most comprehensive interactive local calendar of events.
Stillwater Guide to the Local Scene: 100,000 copies of the free 44-page all-inclusive publication are distributed nationally and available at over 200 local locations.
Social Media: @VisitStillwater - Daily reminders of events, the variety of hotel and dining options, the unique retailers and attractions available, and Sweepstakes Giveaways.
Promo Video: Monthly 60-second video spotlighting 7-8 events, attractions, and businesses shown on Tv-31, BancFirst TV, YouTube, digital ads, VisitStillwater.org, and @VisitStillwater.
eNewsletter: Emailed monthly and includes a promotional video, details about featured events and businesses, a reminder to FlySWO, and current Sweepstakes Giveaways.
Still in the Know Postcard: Mailed monthly featuring the major events that will attract visitors, including expected attendance to enable businesses to better plan staff for high volume days.
Rack Cards: 10,000 copies of each quarterly rack card featuring major events and programs are distributed regionally, through OnCue, and made available throughout the community.
Stillwater / OSU Campus / Payne County Map: Available in the 24/7 Visitor Information Center or in larger quantities through Visit Stillwater for use by Stillwater businesses.
Television: Visit Stillwater co-hosts the live daily show on weekday mornings and coordinates every guest appearance on KWEM Tv-31’s, “The Morning Edition”.
Radio: Visit Stillwater is the guest on live, local radio stations three mornings a week.
Monday & Thursday - Team Radio - 7:35-8:15 am - 105.1 FM, 1020 AM, and 1580 AM.
Wednesday - Stillwater Radio - Recorded Podcast, 8:40 am - 93.7 FM then 105.5 FM.
24/7 Visitor Information Center: Open 24/7 and stocked consistently with over 200 resources including magazines, brochures, rack cards, maps, event flyers, posters, and coupons.
Visitor Information Center Outdoor Banner Stands: Four 3 x 8 event, “Welcome”, or Fly SWO banners are displayed throughout the year on a first-come, first-served basis.
For the most current and up-to-date information regarding the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwater.org, and follow Visit Stillwater on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @VisitStillwater. Cristy Morrison, Visit Stillwater President and CEO, can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
