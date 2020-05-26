As Oklahoma begins to reopen, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has launched a special #OKHereWeGo campaign to encourage Oklahomans to travel, shop, dine, cruise, stay and play local as they start to venture out again.
Whether planning a day trip or weekend getaway, you will find that Oklahoma is home to an amazing variety of attractions and activities. Learn more about your home state while discovering interesting new destinations and fun things to do throughout the state.
Oklahoma has diverse geography encompassing four mountain ranges, forests that cover twenty-four percent of our state, and the world’s largest single deposit of pure alabaster is found in the Alabaster Caverns.
The highest elevation in the state is Black Mesa – at 4,978 feet – in far northwestern Oklahoma, and the lowest elevation is in the southeastern corner near Idabel at 324 feet.
Oklahoma has the distinction of having the tallest hill in the world, Mount Cavanal, at 1,999 feet located near Poteau.
There are more man-made lakes – 200 – than any other state, more than 1 million surface-acres of water and 2,000 more miles of shoreline than the Atlantic and Gulf costs combined.
There are 39 tribes and nations of American Indians with headquarters in Oklahoma, and the state capitol is the only one in the world with an oil well drilled beneath it.
The nation’s longest drivable stretch of Route 66 spans 400 miles in Oklahoma, making its way past charming towns, roadside diners and quirky attractions.
The Tourism and Recreation Department has also recently launched the Oklahoma Fishing Trail to help anglers of all levels of expertise find those spots that make Oklahoma a premier fishing destination.
Visit Stillwater has placed an order for buttons and stickers from the tourism and recreation department for employees of Stillwater hospitality industry business partners to wear to remind residents and visitors of all the experiences our community and state have to offer.
To help us promote the #OKHereWeGo campaign, let us know if you would like buttons or stickers for your team members to remind our residents and visitors of the myriad of experience that await in Stillwater and across the state of Oklahoma.
Tourism is Oklahoma’s third-largest industry, which generated $9.6 billion in direct visitor spending, $708 million in local and state tax revenue, and provided jobs for 103,600 Oklahomans in 2018. For more information, visit travelok.com.
For the most current and up-to-date information in regard to the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwaterOK.org
Cristy Morrison, President and CEO, represents Visit Stillwater, 2617 W. 6th Avenue, Stillwater, OK 74074. She can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
