Visit Stillwater is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Stillwater’s hospitality industry. As always, our top priority is the health and safety of our staff, families, community, and visitors.
The Visit Stillwater team is following the guidance issued by local and national leaders and health authorities. Our team is taking steps to help protect our community by working remotely and practicing social distancing to slow the progression of COVID-19.
Although the Visit Stillwater office is currently closed to the public, we remain accessible by phone, VisitStillwater.org, email, or our social media platforms. We have forwarded all of our phone lines to Visit Stillwater staff to ensure we remain available and accessible to our local businesses which will better enable us to do everything we can to assist in their messaging.
Our local hospitality industry will be greatly impacted by these unprecedented times. The Visit Stillwater team continues to work diligently on steps to provide support to our local business partners, while taking other steps to assist our event planners through their rescheduling processes as we navigate through the coming weeks.
Over 200 phone calls were made early last week to speak one-on-one with our local dining and retail business owners and managers. We were happy to provide support on numerous occasions, brainstorm ideas, document hours of operation, the manner in which to continue to do business with them, and confirm the availability of gift cards.
We have compiled a comprehensive list of restaurants that are offering to-go orders, curbside pickup, and carryout. As always, our regular restaurant page can be searched by the “drive-thru” filter for those quick service options as well. And, many of our local restaurants offer delivery options that are available through third-party businesses such as Door Dash and Uber Eats.
We also encourage Stillwater residents to support local restaurants and retail businesses through on-line shopping and the purchase of gift cards or certificates. Our local businesses receive frequent requests for cash donations and silent auction items. It is now time for us to support them in return by purchasing meals, online merchandise, or gift cards.
The Visit Stillwater team is updating our website information throughout the day. If your place of business is not yet listed, please email Cristy@VisitStillwater.org so we can include your business on our listing as soon as possible.
We encourage Stillwater residents to connect with us for information about our local restaurants and retailers at www.VisitStillwater.org. The Visit Stillwater team looks forward to seeing rescheduled events and the returned excitement of visitors to America’s Friendliest College Town!
For the most current and up-to-date information in regard to the Stillwater hospitality industry, go to VisitStillwaterOK.org, “Like” Visit Stillwater on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @VisitStillwater. You may even win one of our online contests throughout the year.
Cristy Morrison, President and CEO, represents Visit Stillwater, 2617 W. 6th Avenue, Stillwater, OK 74074. She can be reached at Cristy@VisitStillwater.org or by calling 405-743-3697.
