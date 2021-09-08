Visiting artists will set policy for COVID-19 precautions at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on the OSU-Stillwater campus for the upcoming concert season, according to Executive Director Mark Blakeman.
The policies could include any combination of vaccination requirements or masking, according to a video released Wednesday by the McKnight Center.
“We know you’re excited for a return to live performances, too, and you probably have questions about what you can do to help other guests, our visiting artists and our team remain safe at the theater,” Blakeman said. “Concerts presented as a McKnight Center season event may require any combination of a face mask, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, depending on requirements sent by each guest artist as a condition of their appearance. These requirements may, and most likely, will change from event to event and we will notify ticket holders of what they can expect prior to each concert.”
OSU’s current campus policy does not include mask mandates nor vaccine requirements, which President Dr. Kayse Shrum has stated was due to Oklahoma state laws that prohibit that level of specific enforcement. OSU’s policy is that masks are “expected.” That will be the case for other events inside the building.
“All other events held at the center, like performances presented by the Greenwood School of Music, will follow OSU Health and Safety guidelines,” Blakeman said. “At this time, masks are expected for all guests attended indoor events on campus regardless of vaccination status.”
Blakeman said the McKnight Center has been undergoing frequent sanitation and has a “highly efficient, state-of-art HVAC system provides superior air filtration several times per hour.” He said staff undergo health screening before each event and “we ask any employee or guest who isn’t feeling well stay home.”
In closing, he said that anyone who could not “meet any of the safety protocols to attend,” would be able to exchange tickets for future events, turn it into a tax deductible donation or get a full refund.
