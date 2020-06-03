Stillwater residents rallied together for a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police brutality in Minnesota.
The protest started at 10 a.m. in front of the police station. The Stillwater police fully supported the protest, and blocked off the 700 block of S. Lewis St. to ensure safety for everyone.
Many of the people who came to show their support were shocked at how many community members showed up.
“This is my first protest I've been a part of. I was very surprised, on Monday we thought maybe 40 or 50 people at most. Now there are so many different people," Dominique Cannon said. "They are all here for one common goal. Equality.
Cannon has been a resident of Stillwater her whole life. She said she was grateful Stillwater brought this opportunity to the community as a whole.
To the protesters, this wasn’t just a protest, but a chance to shine a light on not only the Black Lives Matter movement, but all the injustices that they have faced.
Grant Ellis wanted to join in on the protests that took place in Oklahoma City, but something didn’t feel right about going, he said. He wanted to be sure that it was peaceful and not full of hate.
“I was actually going to join the one in Oklahoma City, but something in my heart didn’t feel right. I wanted to make sure that it’s about peace,” Ellis said.
It was important for many that Stillwater did not shy away from the movement.
“I’m happy that Stillwater is bringing this opportunity to other people. Instead of a black people problem it’s an everybody problem,” Ellis said. “We as a community want to face this head on. I love this community unity, together going after this. I am proud of our place.”
Robin Shuffett, a non resident of Stillwater, also attended the protest. Shuffett came to Stillwater for graduate school from Atlanta, Georgia.
For Shuffett, this wasn’t just a protest, but a chance to make real change happen.
“If anything, I hope that this movement can just bring the injustices of our systematic disparities into the light. I think that it is really good that a lot of church officials are here, and that this is being held at a police department,” she said. “These are the two institutions that I think that are the most embedded in historical racism and injustice.”
Shuffett said she didn’t know the situation in Stillwater well enough to speak on racism here, but she was impressed by how many residents showed up in support of change.
“I'm just very happy to see that in Stillwater there is a mass body who are at least thinking along the same lines of what needs to be addressed,” Shuffett said.
Latina Baker was one of the speakers at the protest. She showed passion for change and understanding for those that are having a change of heart towards racial inequality.
To Baker, knowledge is power and evokes change.
“Just the fact that they are coming, it means they want more knowledge, and I’m OK with that,” Baker said. “I want to encourage people that if you had once been racist, biased or prejudiced that doesn’t have to be you forever. You can change and grow.”
Everyone had their own reason for protesting, but everyone agreed that creating dialogue and having knowledge will promote change.
“If we can all just sit down and talk about what it is you’re doing on a day to day basis in your daily lives. When you go to church on Sunday, just normal day to day things that contribute to inequities, I think this will be the place it comes from, and that's why I'm definitely happy to be here,” Shuffett said.
Shuffett would like to see more people talking and embracing the issues that need to be addressed.
“I think the goal would just be real true dialogue. Conversation, a course just on racism. Institutional racism, structural violence, everything that requires racial profiling or targeting of a specific community.”
For Cannon and Ellis, they both believe that change starts from within as they pointed to their hearts. Eventually the protests will die down they said, that’s why change must start from within.
“I believe that this is a great start. When all this dies out it’s a change of the heart. It starts within. That's when the real change is going to be implemented into our society,” Ellis said.
Baker said she hasn’t had any problems from Stillwater and that it is a beautiful place to live and have a business. With that being said, she still wants to see change for the people of color in Stillwater.
“What I would like the public to know is to support your African American people. Support them. Don’t just come out here and rally, actually support,” Baker said.
Cannon wanted people to know that the meaning behind Black Lives Matters isn’t saying that all lives don’t matter. Rather that black lives are lives, too.
“We aren’t trying to say only black lives matter, we are trying to make all lives matter around the board. Everybody has a purpose and everyone is important,” Cannon said. “God has created us each to change the world and have an impact on our world, that is what we are trying to accomplish here.”
