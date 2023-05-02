Constructing a 7,000-square-foot maze and a 625-square-foot pop-up history museum in a week is no small feat.
But Kim Strecker led a team of at least 100 people – mostly women – who did just that.
The team constructed the maze and museum for Men’s Advance – hosted by Bible Baptist Church and held at the Payne County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday. The conference featured sessions filled with practical biblical content, illustrations, hands-on activities and three full-sized meals.
More than 1,400 men attended from 106 churches and 15 states, including Washington and South Dakota.
The event focused heavily on content, and the maze and museum contributed to the overall content by highlighting the points from the sessions. This year’s theme was a boxing scenario, with prior commitment facing off with current emotion.
“Everything means something, so the décor had to mean something,” Strecker said. “Everything needed to bring guests back to the content because that’s what we wanted them to leave with.”
The maze was split into three sections that mirrored the sessions, and guests were given time between sessions to walk through the maze and take in a visual of the content they heard.
“Our society is a highly visual society,” Strecker said. “It’s almost like, if you don’t see something, it doesn’t mean anything. In that way, (the maze) supported the learning style.”
Strecker said the team’s goal was to give guests a clear idea of the content that they could take with them into the next week. Some even took pictures of the content to remember later.
“The attention span of the average American has decreased markedly over time due to sound bites and clips on the Internet,” Strecker said. “Being able to go through the maze (helped) because it followed the (sessions) and tried to illustrate the main points.”
Strecker has led the team for 20 years. In the early days, the décor tied into the theme, but over time the content became the focus and everything was planned around that.
Inside the maze, three teams developed three sections of visuals. There was also a stage design team, a cooking team, a childcare team and a one-woman graphics team.
Each team had a captain and co-captain who planned and brainstormed creative ideas in mid-January. In February, they chose their teammates.
Final designs for their areas were approved in March. Six weeks before the maze was constructed, they worked several nights a week or took projects home to work on.
One team had to rework their content several months out, but another team faced a stiffer challenge.
“Two days before the maze was constructed, one team had to rework their material,” Strecker said. “At that point, that captain had no more budget … but she re-purposed her area and actually, I think, it made her area stronger. Those are things that happen that just suck time like you would not believe.”
In addition to the maze, the team expanded their efforts in 2022 to include a pop-up history museum to showcase the lives of famous people who accomplished incredible feats.
Crystal Stephens led the history museum team, which was split into two sections – the Hall of Perspiration and the Hall of Inspiration – and included hands-on activities.
Inside the Hall of Inspiration, Stephens’ team highlighted 15 men, including the American illusionist David Blaine, architect Bryan Berg, who creates towers out of playing cards and the swimmer Matthew Webb, who was the first man to swim the English Channel.
The posters and reading material for the maze were already completed Tuesday before the event and stored in the horse barn at the fairgrounds.
What no one knew is that, with the recent rains, there were spots in the building that leaked.
“A pile of her posters that were already made and set to be hung … she had to throw out,” Strecker said. “They had to be reprinted, re-matted, remounted and then hung.”
Stephens and her team worked until 3 a.m. the final morning before the event started, just to complete the task.
They also built two 10-foot card towers to copy famous architect Bryan Berg’s designs. Other hands-on equipment – such as weights and ropes – were available for guests to experiment with.
“You’ve got to be careful about what you allow for hands on, but it adds such an element of excitement,” Strecker said. “Everyone’s brain is wired differently, but if you hear something, see something and touch something, the chances of you remembering it just skyrocket.”
Stephens said her team of 13 women researched each famous person included in the history museum, which meant plenty of “woman-hours.”
“I love doing this part of it because I find it inspiring myself, whether it’s (the Hall of Inspiration), or whether it’s the (the Hall of Perspiration) with boxer quotes on the back wall,” Stephens said.
She said one thing she struggles with is memorization, and one of the men featured in the Hall of Inspiration was Rajveer Meena, who memorized 70,000 decimal places of pi.
“I have trouble memorizing Scripture, and then I look at what they did and I (think), ‘I need to quit with the excuses,’” Stephens said. “It challenges me – even just doing the research.”
