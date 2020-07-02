If a worldwide pandemic or nationwide racial justice movement weighs on the minds of voters, will they be seen through a partisan lens?
No doubt both require leadership, but the approach can be viewed many ways.
President Donald Trump, who will again be the Republican nominee, has bristled at criticism his administration was not prepared for the pandemic. But, young voters especially, can’t say if former vice president and likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would have done any better.
“I’ve never seen Biden in action. You’d have to see both of them in crisis mode to be able to deftly and diplomatically answer that question,” Reagan Mitchell said. “I think right now, you could look at all the ways that maybe Trump hasn’t done what he maybe should have and make cases that because Biden sits on the other side of the fence politically that he could handle it better, but I think you have to see that to know.”
Mitchell, 22, said she views the pandemic, and the Black Lives Matter movement, as more of a “human issue” than a political one. She was interviewed as part of CNHI’s continuing “Pulse of the Voters” series tracking political sentiment.
“I think as a Christian, I’ve been disappointed by the apathy of other Christians. If we’re passionate about Jesus, then we’re passionate about other people and what hurts other people should hurt us,” she said.
Levi Peckenpaugh, a 21-year-old white man from Stillwater, voted for Trump in 2016. This year, he says he is voting for Biden, though he doesn’t subscribe to either political party. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests, Peckenpaugh felt that he had to question Trump’s “character, his intelligence, it questions if he’s stable as a human being. Because a lot of these reactions, a normal person should have.
“But whatever the decisions he makes, it hasn’t been good. And you can tell because it’s not a lot for the positive. It’s very frustrating to see because the guy who should be leading the country just comes off like a jerk the majority of the time and not as a president should.”
Asked how he thinks Trump has handled the pandemic, Peckenpaugh said, “Horribly. One word, horribly.”
Although Peckenpaugh doesn’t follow politics all that closely because it “brings out a lot of hate in people," he said Biden would be better by surrounding himself with solid administrators.
“Whenever you got to think of each of these guys as being the president, Biden most likely won’t be doing a lot. What I mean by that is: he will most likely, as the president, will have a cabinet full of people — that are the right people to handle these kinds of jobs,” he said. “Trump, in his four years of office, has been shuffling people in and out like a deck of cards. He’s been shuffling people in and out and a lot of people aren’t properly prepared for the position. There are a couple of people that are in the proper position, but I truly don’t know because you always see so much dysfunction in a lot of his places.”
Joshua Cleary, 18, will be voting in his first presidential election. He registered as a Republican, but says he is still undecided.
He said he thought Trump handled the aftermath of Floyd’s death about as well as he could.
“Once things began to get violent with protests that were being infiltrated by other people, then he kind of went to an extreme where I felt like he didn’t need to,” Cleary said.
The protests have led to policy changes in police forces across the country. Now there is a call to “defund the police.” It’s a term many of the subjects interviewed could not easily define.
“It depends on how they’re talking about it,” Cleary said. “If they’re saying completely and entirely, I don’t agree with it. If they’re cutting funds while keeping the police force safe and using excess funds for different things like education, that’s a good thing.”
Ryan Novinsky grew up New Jersey. The 20-year-old white male registered as an independent said while he may not know all the logistics of defunding the police, he thinks he knows of a good example.
“I will say, I know it’s worked in Camden, New Jersey. And the crime rates for them have gone down,” he said. “Growing up it’s like such a bad area, you’re not supposed to go to Camden. But the crime rates have gone down since they’ve defunded the police there. And to put the money into better organizations so to speak. And organizations that benefit its citizens. I think it could be a good thing, but I’m not as educated on it as I would like to be. But I think that might change soon because you’re hearing a lot of people talking about defunding the police and the benefits of it.”
Demonte Burrus, a Black millenial Stillwater man, believes "defunding the police" can be taken many different ways.
"I don’t think that defunding the police means that we are going to take money away from our cops, that means that we are going to put some of that money in other places in communities that are affected by police brutality, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that," he said. "If it’s Native American communities, if it’s African American communities, if it’s Latino communities, those are all people that are affected by incarceration rate at a lot higher rate in Oklahoma alone than any other state, in all 50 states."
Burrus also has gained persoal insight on economics of the pandemic, being a local hair stylist meant no clients for almost two months. He believes will the pandemic will have a heavy toll on minority-owned businesses.
"I feel like this is the catalyst to a lot of great and horrible things that are to come our way as people," Burrus said, believing Biden will have a better chance of weathering the worsening financial storm. "And I feel like this is the step we need in the right direction. I feel like if we can change leaders quickly and efficiently and get somebody in there that can fuel some money back into our economy it’ll get us all put in the right way, you know what I mean? I feel like it’d be a game changer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.