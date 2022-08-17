As the Aug. 23 partisan Primary Runoff election approaches, people planning to vote should keep a few things in mind.
Voters can confirm their registrations, check their precincts and view sample ballots through the Voter Portal on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.html.
Election returns are also posted on the site as they come in on Election Day.
Monday at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for voters to return their absentee ballots and the notarized affidavits that must accompany them, even if they’re returned by hand. Under Oklahoma law, notaries are not allowed to charge for notarizing absentee ballots.
All absentee ballots must be returned to the Payne County Election Board, on the second floor of the Payne County Administration Building, 315 W. Sixth Ave., in Stillwater.
Early voting for the Aug. 23 Primary Runoff begins at 8 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Payne County Administration Building.
People who opt for in-person absentee or early voting will find a new set-up that was first used for the June primary. Voting will take place in the Gloria Hesser Conference Room where the commissioners hold their weekly meeting, instead of the hallway in front of the Election Board office. Voters should sign in at the table in the hallway and follow the signs.
Courtney Callison, Assistant Secretary of the Payne County Election Board, said the board and its staff are grateful to be able to use the space because it gives voters and election staff more room.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.
Voters are required to show a government-issued photo ID or their voter registration card to vote. If someone doesn’t have one of those, they can still request a provisional ballot and sign a sworn affidavit. Their ballot will have to be verified before it is counted.
There are a few temporary changes people should be aware of for Tuesday’s election.
People in precincts 404, 408 and 411, who normally vote at the Payne County Expo Center, will need to vote at Crosspointe Church, 1807 N. Jardot Rd., for this election only because it coincides with the Payne County Free Fair, which begins Monday.
Voters in precinct 410 will vote at the Payne County District 3 road maintenance building, located at the county fairgrounds near the south entrance, 506 Expo Circle East, for this election only.
Payne County’s Democrats will have fewer choices to make Tuesday.
They will select between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger to determine the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate. The winner will face Republican incumbent James Lankford, Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and Independent Michael Delaney in the November general election.
Republicans will determine their candidates for federal and state offices and will decide a local race in the primary.
Republican voters living in Payne County District 3 – the west side of the county – will choose between Rhonda Markum and Sheryl Arthur Lacy as the county’s next commissioner.
Republicans living in Oklahoma House District 34, basically Stillwater proper, will choose between Michael Baughman and Andrew Muchmore to decide who faces incumbent Democrat Trish Ranson in the November general election.
They will also determine the party’s candidates for State Treasurer, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Labor Commissioner and Corporation Commissioner.
They will choose between T.W. Shannon and Markwayne Mullin to determine who represent their party in the race for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired U.S. Senate seat. That winner also advances to the general election.
Voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Follow the Stillwater News Press on Twitter for local election return updates.
