Stillwater Walmarts are encouraging customers to mask up and requiring associates to wear masks. This action came as a result of the revised guidlines by the Centers for Disease Control, which said vaccinated individuals should wear masks in areas with high COVID cases.
Walmart Corporation released new guidelines Friday after the CDC updated its policy a few days prior.
“We will continue to follow the latest CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission, effective immediately,” the release said.
Walmart updated its mask policy hoping to slow the spread of COVID. As of now, associates are asked to wear masks, but customers are only encouraged to do so in areas with high transmission rates.
Currently, Payne County is in the high transmission rate for COVID. The Walmart at 111 N. Perkins Rd. initially had a COVID sign asking customers to wear masks, but the sign was only up for a few days. The News Press attempted to get a statement on why the COVID sign was taken down, but the manager was unable to answer media questions.
The release also urged people to get vaccinated and said vaccinations are the solution to change.
The Associated Press reported the retailer in Bentonville, Arkansas, is now requiring vaccinated employees to mask up, but excludes frontline workers, because the company said they have a lower vaccination rate.
“But it’s hoping that managerial employees, who represent just a fraction of its 1.5 million workers, will serve as inspiration,” Anne D'innocenzio with AP said.
Scott Pope, a spokesperson for Walmart told the AP they hope frontline associates will be influenced by managers and get vaccinated.
“We realize there is a small number of our associates who cannot get vaccinated due to medical issues or religious reasons,” the release said.
Associates who are willing to get vaccinated will receive a monetary incentive that has increased from $75 to $150. Associates who previously received the $75 will get another $75 on their paycheck.
The release said, “As a country, vaccination options have been available for months, but, unfortunately, because so many people have chosen not to receive it, we’ve left ourselves more vulnerable to variants.”
The release said stores will also post signage to remind customers and members about the CDC revisions, and to encourage people to wear masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.